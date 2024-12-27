Guwahati: The Assam Police‘s Special Task Force (STF) apprehended a wanted fundamentalist in Dhubri district on Friday morning as part of their ongoing “Operation Praghat.”

The raid, conducted at Bandhabpara village under Bilasipara police station, was linked to an ongoing investigation (STF police station case number 21/2024).

The apprehended individual, identified as Shahinur Islam (36), a resident of Bandhabpara Part-II village, was found in possession of incriminating materials including books, identification documents (PAN card, Aadhaar Card, passport), and a mobile phone.

“The STF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the state by taking decisive action against anti-national activities,” stated the CPRO, Assam Police.

This arrest follows recent successful STF operations. In Kokrajhar district, two operatives of the terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Abdul Zaher Sheikh and Sabbir Mirdha, were apprehended in Namapara. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their hideout.

Additionally, a week prior, the STF dismantled a terror module, arresting eight individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, across three states.