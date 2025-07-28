Guwahati: Several students from various Kendriya Vidyalayas in Assam had been grappling with challenges such as hyperactivity, social anxiety, fear of certain subjects, and lack of self-confidence. These struggles had become a regular part of their school life, according to a report from PTI.

Teachers stepped in as mentors, offering support to these students and guiding over 2,000 others facing similar academic and emotional challenges.

The initiative, called ‘Each One Reach One,’ has now completed one successful year. The program focuses on providing mentorship for academic problems, performance anxiety, behavioral issues, and personal challenges at home.

Deputy Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Guwahati Regional Office, Chandrashekhar Azad, explained, ‘Teachers give their best in the classroom, but some students need extra attention to overcome challenges, be it academic or emotional.” He emphasized that the initiative aims to provide the necessary support for students to thrive in both their studies and personal development.

The idea for the program emerged when Azad interacted with students preparing for their board exams last year. “I asked them to share what they feared the most. The responses were revealing,” he said. Many students expressed concerns not just about grades but also about pressures from peers, parents, and struggles with certain subjects or family issues.

In response, Azad launched the ‘Each One Reach One’ program for the 2024-25 session, where teachers voluntarily ‘adopted’ students who needed special attention.

Teachers, principals, and even senior officials took part in the initiative. In its first session, 1,450 teachers mentored 2,260 students across 42 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the region.

The results were promising. Class-10 students mentored under the initiative achieved a 99.5% pass rate, while Class-12 students saw a 98.6% success rate. Mentors also identified developmental gaps, including difficulties in literacy, STEM subjects, attention, focus, and emotional or behavioral issues.

Azad shared some success stories from the program. One student, initially hypersensitive and hyperactive, struggled with staying still and completing written work. With the support of a mentor, this student overcame these challenges and excelled in school activities and writing.

Another student, struggling with Math and Science while dealing with personal issues at home, benefited from not only academic guidance but also support from the mentor in managing anxieties. This helped the student improve in the subjects and gain more confidence.

Yet another student, facing performance anxiety and social challenges, also showed great progress through the introduction of mindfulness techniques, time management strategies, and parental counseling.

Azad highlighted that the ‘Each One Reach One’ program, inspired by the National Education Policy 2020, has gained national recognition. Other Kendriya Vidyalayas are now considering similar mentorship programs. “It’s inspiring that this initiative, which we launched with a noble vision, has proven to be so beneficial for our students,” Azad added.