Assam TET-cum-Recruitment Test 2024 results to be declared today

Guwahati: The results of the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET)-cum-Recruitment Test 2024 for graduate teachers in Assam will be officially declared today, according to State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

In an announcement made on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) late Sunday, Minister Pegu stated, “The results of the TET-cum-recruitment test for Graduate Teachers will be announced tomorrow. This will be followed by document verification and final confirmation of appointments. Best wishes to all candidates.”

The examination, conducted by the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, took place on January 19, 2025.

It was held to fill 8,230 vacancies for graduate teachers across various disciplines, including Arts, Science, Hindi, and Sanskrit. Additionally, the recruitment drive included 1,487 positions for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs).

Candidates who appeared for the test can check their results and download their mark sheets from the official website of DSE Assam. As per the latest update, the results will be available on the portal after 11 a.m. today.