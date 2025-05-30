The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam has announced the Assam TET Result 2025 today, May 30, 2025.

The result pertains to the recruitment exam held on January 19, 2025, for filling teaching positions in government secondary schools across the state.

The exam was conducted for Graduate Teacher (GT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) roles in various subjects including Arts, Science, Hindi, and Sanskrit.

Total Vacancies:

PGT: 1,487 posts

GT: 8,230 posts

Total: 9,717 teaching positions

How to Check Assam TET 2025 Result:

1.Visit the official DSE Assam website: madhyamik.assam.gov.in

2. Click on the “Assam TET Result 2025” link

3. Enter your Application Number and Password

4. Click Login to view your result

5. Download your mark sheet for future use

Merit List and Selection Process:

Merit Lists are prepared based on scores in the TET cum Recruitment Test. For PGT, lists are subject-specific.

Candidates are shortlisted in a 1:1 ratio against the number of vacancies.

If vacancies remain, up to two additional merit lists may be published.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates and further instructions regarding counselling and appointments.