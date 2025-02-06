Sonitpur: Three individuals were arrested in Assam‘s Sonitpur district on Thursday, and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, according to police.

Acting on a tip, a Special Task Force (STF) team of the Assam Police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Hazari, raided a house in Harasatapu, Muslim Chapori, within the Dhekiajuli police station area, an officer said.

The raid resulted in the seizure of an HK-33 assault rifle, 30 cartridges, three mobile phones, an SUV, and a motorcycle.

The three occupants of the house, Matibur Rahman (the owner), Julfikar Ali, and Sohidul Islam, were apprehended.

The arrested individuals and the seized materials were handed over to the Dhekiajuli Police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the officer added.

