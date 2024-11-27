Guwahati: At least three men were injured after being shot at by unknown men in the Bilasipara area of Dhubri, Assam on Tuesday night.

The gunmen allegedly opened fire at a State Bank of India (SBI) Customer Service Point (CSP).

The victims, while could not identify the gunmen, informed that there were three assailants.

The victims were identified as Wahidur Rahman, Ratan Barman and Abdul Gafur.

The gunmen after shooting them managed to flee before police and other locals reached the spot.

The injured were first taken to a primary health centre in Bilasipara but were later referred to a government hospital in Bongaigaon for further treatment.

The police said that they have initiated an investigation into the attack and are trying to figure out the motive behind it.

It has, however, been suspected that the motive might be robbery as the CSP usually deals in monetary transactions worth lakhs per day.