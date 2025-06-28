Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state government is implementing stringent new rules for Aadhaar card issuance to combat illegal immigration and effectively identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The decision, decided during a recent cabinet meeting, is a direct response to concerns that illegal immigrants, primarily adults, have been illicitly obtaining the unique identification document in Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking at a press conference, CM Sarma stated that under the new directive, District Commissioners (DCs) will soon be the exclusive authority for issuing Aadhaar cards to adult citizens.

“We discussed that we should toughen the Aadhaar issuance rules. Usually, people who come to Assam and Bharat from Bangladesh (illegally) are adults,” Chief Minister Sarma stated.

The announcement follows closely on the heels of Assam’s successful pushback of 20 more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, an effort the Chief Minister believes the new Aadhaar rules will significantly aid.

Last night we pushed back 20 more Bangladeshis as part of our ongoing efforts to detect and push back illegal infiltrators.



The decision to toughen Aadhar issuance rules will only aid our efforts in this direction. pic.twitter.com/YFc8LU65mM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 27, 2025

He asserted that since Assam has already achieved “100% Aadhaar coverage,” the state will thoroughly scrutinize any new adult applications.

Sarma further elaborated on the strategic importance of this policy: “Soon, only the DCs will have the power to issue Aadhaar. If such a policy is made, it will be difficult for the Bangladeshis to obtain Aadhaar. Detecting and pushing them back will be easy if they do not possess Aadhaar.”

Chief Minister Sarma had revealed in September last year that four districts in Assam—Barpeta, Dhubri, Morigaon, and Nagaon—showed more Aadhaar cardholders than their projected populations. Notably, Dhubri shares a border with Bangladesh.