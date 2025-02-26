Pathsala: In a motive to save trees, the youth of Titka in Bajali district of lower Assam attracted devotees with a huge snake made from dried paddy straw on a tree near the Shiva Temple.

Devotees offered flowers, fruits, milk, water, and honey to the Shiva linga while chanting Lord Shiva’s name.

In Jalikhata village, also in the same district of Assam, devotees celebrated near a famous banyan tree, one of the oldest in India, believed to be 213 years old. It is the largest banyan tree in the Asian sub-continent, located on the bank of the Kaldia River.

The local community runs the Sivathan Janaseva Ashram and celebrates Siva Chaturdashi every year with various programs.

Thousands of devotees thronged Shiva temples in Pathsala, Titka, and Jalikhata, paying obeisance to Lord Shiva.

