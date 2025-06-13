Guwahati: The Nikhil Bharat Krishak Sabha (AIKS) and the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) on Friday vehemently opposed the allocation of 3600 bighas of land in Assam’s Kokrajhar District to the Adani Group for a thermal power plant.

Both organizations assert that this move is a blatant violation of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, as the land falls under the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

In a joint press release, the AIKS highlighted that this allocation will severely impact tribal communities, including Boro, Garo, and Rabha, who reside in the area.

“Allocation of tribal land to non-tribal outsiders is not acceptable at all,” the AIKS stated, expressing strong disapproval of the decision.

Beyond the legal and land rights concerns, the AIKS warned of significant environmental repercussions.

They predict serious long-term health issues for the local population due to anticipated air and water pollution, along with severe ecological and demographic consequences.

The organizations further emphasized that the project poses a significant threat to the land, livelihood, and culture of the indigenous people within the BTC region.

The AIKS questioned the stance of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), stating, “In this situation, what is UPPL doing? Are they not betraying the people of BTC for personal gain? UPPL should show solidarity and stand against this allocation to get it canceled.”

Addressing promises of job creation, the AIKS cautioned the public against falling for what they term an “eyewash.”

AIKS cited the Mikir Bamuni Solar Project as an example, stating, “The project has generated barely any employment. And how are they even generating power? People in Mikir Bamuni have lost their land, with no jobs, and have to do menial work for day-to-day survival. We can’t let the same happen in BTC.”

The AIKS further urged all organizations to unite and protest against such “arbitrary decisions which are harmful for all.”