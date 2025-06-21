Bajali: In an inspiring initiative to raise awareness about environmental conservation and healthy living, three young men have set out on a 4,000-kilometre bicycle journey from Pathsala in Assam to Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

Their mission is to promote the benefits of yoga, the importance of tree plantation, and the need for a pollution-free lifestyle.

The journey commenced from a Shiv temple near Bhattadev University in Pathsala, located in Assam’s Bajali district. Over the course of their expedition, the trio plans to travel through multiple states, engaging with communities and spreading their message of sustainable living.

The team comprises Himangshu Sarma (27) from Pathsala, Rupam Gogoi (34) from Merapani in Golaghat, and Sumit Das (19) from Tezpur. Carrying banners and messages highlighting yoga for well-being, afforestation, and pollution control, they aim to stop in villages, towns, and cities along their route to interact with locals, plant saplings, and conduct awareness drives.

Speaking to the reporters, Himangshu Sarma said, “Nowadays, air pollution has become a major concern. We must plant more saplings and prioritize health through regular exercise and yoga.”

“Our goal is to inspire young people and communities to embrace yoga, protect nature, and take active steps toward a cleaner, greener future,” he added.

The trio embarked on their journey just ahead of International Yoga Day, giving their mission additional significance. Along the way, they plan to conduct yoga demonstrations and encourage eco-friendly practices, reducing plastic use and increasing green cover.

Their journey, expected to take several weeks, will culminate in a spiritual visit to the Kedarnath temple nestled in the Himalayas — symbolizing the union of physical endurance, environmental awareness, and inner peace.