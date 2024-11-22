Guwahati: Two Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Guwahati, Assam by the police as they had allegedly entered India illegally.

According to reports, the Bangladeshi nationals were on their way to Jammu and Kashmir.

They were apprehended based on a tip-off.

The detained persons were identified as Arman Malik and Samsita Begum.

Police said that they suspect that the couple may have entered India through the Tripura border.

However, an investigation regarding their entry to India is being carried out.

The apprehended persons allegedly did not have any valid documents and had entered the country illegally using a tout.

Earlier on Friday 12 more Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from the Teliamura Railway Station in Khowai, Tripura.

According to reports, the suspects were apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) based on inputs.

An official said the group was en route to other states in search of employment.

The arrests were made following a tip-off about the group’s arrival at the railway station.

While acting on the information, GRP and BSF personnel cordoned off the station and conducted a thorough search.

“We detained 12 individuals, including four men, four women, and four children”, an official said.

The official added, “During questioning, they admitted to entering Tripura through the Silachari area in Gomati district with the assistance of a Bangladeshi tout who helped them cross the international border.”