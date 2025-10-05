Digboi: Two bodies were found floating in the Dehing River near Sasoni, close to Nepali village in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday morning, causing concern in the Naharkatiya area.

According to local reports, the bodies were floating close to each other, about ten feet apart.

The sighting attracted public attention, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team quickly arrived at the scene and secured the bodies.

Recovery operations were kept on hold pending the arrival of a magistrate to complete official procedures.

Relatives of missing business tycoon Putul Sarmah from Digboi, who has been missing since August 12, 2025, reached the site for possible identification.

Family members of Bishal Newar from Brahmajan Ambikapur, missing since September 26, 2025, also arrived and are awaiting confirmation.

As of the time of this report, the bodies had not yet been recovered from the river.