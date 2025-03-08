Guwahati: Two students from Noonmati, Assam, identified as Bikash Rajbongshi and Ali Hussain, have reportedly gone missing while on their way to school on Friday.

According to reports, both students left home to appear for their examinations but never reached the school. When their families were unable to contact them, they alerted the police about their disappearance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The families have expressed concern that the boys may have traveled to Hyderabad, as one of the students, Bikash Rajbongshi, had recently asked his mother about the distance to Hyderabad.

It was also reported that before leaving home, Bikash carried clothes and important documents in his bag. Similarly, Ali Hussain, the other missing student, is believed to have taken Rs 10,000 in cash along with several documents.

The police have launched a search operation to locate the two teenagers and are actively investigating the situation. Family members are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in finding the missing students.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!