Assam: Two poachers caught in Manas with tiger teeth

Guwahati: In a operation against wildlife crime, the Assam’s Manas Forest Department apprehended two poachers in Baksa’s Boro Bazar for attempting to sell tiger teeth illegally.

The arrested individuals, Firoz Narzary (40) and Minister Basumatary (26), were caught in the act at a tea shop, where they were found with four tiger teeth, a scooter, and two mobile phones.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Poacher caught with deer meat in Orang National Park

Acting on intelligence, forest officials swiftly conducted the operation near Manas National Park, successfully intercepting the illegal trade.

Authorities believe the duo may be part of a larger wildlife trafficking network and are continuing their investigation. The two suspects remain in custody, and legal action is being taken.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Poaching ring busted in Manas National Park

The Forest Department has also urged the public to report any wildlife-related crimes to help curb illegal activities in the region.