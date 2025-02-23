Udalguri: Allegations of corruption have surfaced in the Mukhya Mantri Nagariya Pakipath Nirman Achani, a flagship project under the Public Works Department (PWD), raising concerns over transparency and accountability in Tangla town, Assam’s Udalguri district.

Despite the state government’s “zero tolerance” policy against corruption, residents claim that substandard materials are being used and construction does not adhere to approved specifications.

The project, sanctioned with a budget of Rs 297.33 lakh, aims to develop 2.808 km of paved roads and 2.508 km of concrete drains in Ward No. 1 and Ward No. 2.

However, residents allege that the execution lacks proper supervision, with engineers and PWD officials seldom visiting the site.

Reports suggest that the drains are being constructed higher than the existing roads, potentially causing drainage and accessibility issues.

One of the most serious allegations concerns a drain built over a public culvert connecting Mahananda Roy’s residence to the Shiva Mandir near Tangla Railway Station.

Locals claim that instead of following proper layering techniques using stone and sand, only a thin layer of cement has been applied, making the structure weak.

Furthermore, they argue that the drain walls are thinner than required, indicating possible cost-cutting or fund misappropriation.

Adding to the concerns, residents point out that no official project plaque has been displayed, and details regarding the foundation stone laying ceremony remain undisclosed, leaving them unaware of key project information.

Many believe this lack of transparency suggests deliberate attempts to avoid public scrutiny.

Amid growing dissatisfaction, residents are demanding strict construction monitoring and assurance that all 10 proposed roads and drains under the scheme are built according to original specifications.

With public frustration mounting, attention now turns to how PWD officials and the state government address these allegations of irregularities and possible fund embezzlement.