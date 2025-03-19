Assam: ULFA(I) warns against Bihar Diwas in Tinsukia, cites cultural threat

Guwahati: The banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA(I)], led by Paresh Baruah, has issued a warning against the BJP-led Assam government and Hindi-speaking communities over the proposed celebration of ‘Bihar Diwas’ in Tinsukia, Assam on March 22.

Tinsukia, located about 470 km east of Guwahati, has a significant population of Hindi speakers, primarily from Bihar and Jharkhand. The town is a key commercial hub for the eastern part of the Northeast.

The decision to organise Bihar Diwas was reportedly taken during a recent meeting of BJP leaders, including Digboi MLA Suren Phukan and Tinsukia MLA Sanjoy Kishan.

ULFA(I) has strongly opposed the event, calling it an “attack on the culture, heritage, and pride of indigenous people.” In a statement, outfit spokesperson Ishan Asom warned of “serious consequences” if the celebration proceeds.

Several student organisations, including the All Assam Students’ Union, All Tai Ahom Students’ Union, and All Moran Students’ Union, have also urged the organisers to call off the event.

Eastern Assam, including Tinsukia, has been a stronghold for the BJP since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, with key voter bases among tea plantation workers, Adivasis, Hindi-speaking communities, and Hindu Bengalis, alongside indigenous groups like the Ahoms, Morans, and Mataks seeking ST status.

However, the BJP has faced growing pressure in the region since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, particularly after Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi won the Jorhat seat and the Congress-led Opposition mounted a strong challenge in three other constituencies in eastern Assam.