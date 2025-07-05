Guwahati: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DIR_VAC), Assam, on Friday arrested Prashant Kumar Gogoi, Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Charaideo, on charges of accepting a bribe.

According to official sources, Gogoi was caught red-handed while taking Rs 20,000 from a complainant. The bribe was allegedly demanded in connection with the relocation of the complainant’s indigenous liquor shop.

Following a complaint received by the Directorate, a trap was laid by officials of the anti-corruption body. Gogoi was apprehended during the operation, and the bribe amount was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, officials said.