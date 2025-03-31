Guwahati: A woman died on Monday in a devastating fire that broke out at the Beltola area in Guwahati, triggered by multiple gas cylinder explosions

The incident occurred at Bylane No. 1 in the city’s Basisthapur, where a three-story house was engulfed in flames.

According to initial reports, several LPG cylinders exploded during the blaze, intensifying the fire and reducing household belongings to ashes. Firefighters rushed to the scene and are actively working to bring the situation under control.

The tragedy took a worse turn when a woman, identified as Pranati Deka, lost her life after being burnt alive in the incident.

The house where the fire broke out belonged to another woman. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, preliminary investigations suggest that a cylinder explosion may have triggered the disaster.

Police are assessing the damage, and further details are awaited.