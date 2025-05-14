Guwahati: Professor Dr. Upasana Mahanta of Assam, who serves as the Dean of Admissions and Outreach at O.P. Jindal Global University, has been selected to join the Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council (SHEAC) established by Cambridge International.

With this appointment, Dr. Mahanta becomes the first Indian representative from Assam on this globally renowned council.

SHEAC is composed of senior academic leaders from some of the world’s foremost institutions, including the University of Oxford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge, University of Toronto, and Monash University.

The council offers key insights and guidance on how Cambridge qualifications are acknowledged and integrated across global higher education systems.

Dr. Mahanta’s inclusion in this esteemed group highlights her contributions to academic leadership and reflects India’s growing role in shaping international education policy and recognition frameworks.

Her appointment signifies a major step forward in enhancing India’s voice on the global education stage.