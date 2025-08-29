Shillong: A special POCSO court in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district on Thursday sentenced three individuals to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting three children in 2017.

The Special Judge (POCSO) court found the accused guilty under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicts.

Police reports stated that the minors were sexually assaulted by the three individuals while they were in an inebriated condition on June 28, 2017. The chargesheet for the case had been filed on October 23, 2017.

In a similar case in Khliehriat, a special POCSO court in East Jaintia Hills District sentenced two men for sexual offences against children.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sawen Tangliang received a 25-year rigorous imprisonment term along with a fine of Rs 30,000 after being convicted by the Special Judge (POCSO) court.