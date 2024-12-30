Assam youth arrested for offensive Instagram post on Lord Ram

Guwahati: Kamrup Police arrested 20-year-old Ricky Khan, also known as Rekib Ali, for posting offensive content on Instagram that targeted Lord Ram.

The post sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding action to uphold communal harmony.

Ricky Khan, who describes himself as a “Professional Model” and “Mr. Guwahati 2k23” on Instagram, faced backlash for his remarks, which were considered inflammatory by many.

The incident ignited a debate about the balance between freedom of expression and respect for religious sentiments.

Authorities acted swiftly, arresting Khan, and legal proceedings are ongoing. The case has brought attention to the importance of responsible social media usage, especially in a sensitive cultural environment like India.

