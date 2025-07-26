Guwahati: Himani Gurung, a postgraduate physics student from the remote village of Pawoi Bongao in Assam’s Digboi, has been selected to participate in the ADITYA-L1 Solar Astronomy Workshop, a prestigious programme associated with India’s first solar mission led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Himani is the only student from the Northeast region chosen for this national-level workshop, which will be held from August 20 to 22 at the Department of Physics, University College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The workshop is being jointly organised by the Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), ISRO, and the Inter Institute for Research and Development of Physics.

During the three-day hands-on workshop, participants will receive practical training in solar data analysis using real-time observations from the ADITYA-L1 mission, India’s first space-based observatory dedicated to studying the Sun. The programme will feature sessions conducted by astrophysicists and ISRO scientists, focusing on solar atmospheric studies and space environmental dynamics.

Himani, currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Physics with a specialisation in Applied Physics and Astrophysics from Tezpur University, has consistently demonstrated academic excellence. She previously secured the third rank in Physics during her undergraduate studies at Dibrugarh University.

Daughter of Rudra Bahadur Gurung and Milimaya Gurung, Himani comes from a humble background. Her father works in nearby tea gardens and also cultivates a small piece of land to support the family. Despite the economic and infrastructural challenges of her village, Himani has emerged as an inspiring example of determination and achievement.

“She was always focused on her studies. Today, it feels like all our hard work has paid off,” said her father, expressing pride in her accomplishment.

Her early education began at Saint Mary’s School in Margherita, followed by higher secondary studies at Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh. Her selection has been welcomed with pride by the local community. “It’s a moment of joy for the entire village. Himani’s journey is a testament to what dedication and family support can achieve,” said a community elder.