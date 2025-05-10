Guwahati: Geeta, the 48-year-old elephant who starred in Assam’s “Awesome Assam” tourism campaign, died on Friday following a two-month battle with injuries sustained in a road accident.

While being transported from Kaziranga to Guwahati for medical attention, Geeta was struck by a speeding vehicle on National Highway 37 near Rangapara of Samaguri area in Nagaon district on March 8.

The elephant, owned by Dipen Kalita, was struck by a speeding vehicle on National Highway 37.

Local residents alerted forest officials, who, along with a specialized medical team from Reliance Foundation’s Vantara, provided intensive care, including hydrotherapy.

Despite initial signs of improvement, Geeta passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening. A forest official indicated a possible heart attack, pending a post-mortem report.

Geeta’s mahout, Rabi Das, who cared for her for decades, expressed profound grief, stating she was like family.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who featured with Geeta in the 2018 tourism campaign, also fondly remembered the elephant.

The news of Geeta’s death has been met with widespread sadness among animal lovers and conservationists in Assam.