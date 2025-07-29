Guwahati: An easyJet flight from London to Glasgow was forced to make an emergency landing on Sunday morning after a passenger allegedly threatened to bomb the plane while shouting extremist slogans and referencing former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The incident took place on flight 609, which had taken off from Luton Airport shortly before 7 am.

According to passengers and media reports, a 41-year-old man emerged from the aircraft’s restroom shouting “Allahu Akbar” and “I’m going to bomb the plane! Death to America! Death to Trump!”

Video footage captured on board shows the man yelling before several passengers tackled and restrained him. Witnesses reported that the man pushed flight attendants and behaved aggressively before being subdued by fellow travellers, who held him down until the aircraft landed safely.

The pilot initiated an emergency landing in Glasgow, where the suspect was taken into custody by Scottish police. Authorities later confirmed that no explosives were found on board and that the man appeared to have acted alone.

The suspect has been charged in connection with the mid-air disturbance and is scheduled to appear in Paisley Sheriff Court.

The outburst occurred while former U.S. President Donald Trump was visiting his Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, located less than an hour from Glasgow Airport. Officials have not confirmed any direct threat to Trump.

easyJet confirmed the incident and stated that the safety of passengers and crew was never compromised.

Scottish police continue to investigate the matter. The suspect’s motive remains unclear, though preliminary findings suggest he intended to make a political statement.