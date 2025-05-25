Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Sunday that individuals who “habitually threaten” India concerning the ‘chicken neck corridor’ should recognize that Bangladesh possesses two comparable narrow land strips that are “far more vulnerable.”

The chicken neck refers to the Siliguri corridor, a narrow strip of land between Bangladesh and Nepal that connects the eight northeastern States to India’s mainland.

Taking to X, he said those habitually threatening India on the Siliguri corridor should note that Bangladesh has two of its own chicken necks that are far more vulnerable.

“First is the 80 km North Bangladesh Corridor from Dakhin Dinajpur (West Bengal) to South West Garo Hills (Meghalaya). Any disruption here can completely isolate the entire Rangpur division from the rest of Bangladesh,” he said.

“Second is the 28 km Chittagong Corridor, from South Tripura till the Bay of Bengal. This corridor, smaller than India’s chicken neck, is the only link between Bangladesh’s economic capital and political capital,” Mr. Sarma said.

“I am only presenting geographical facts that some may tend to forget. Just like India’s Siliguri Corridor, our neighbouring country is also embedded with two narrow corridors of theirs,” he pointed out.

His observation is said to be a reaction to a call by Muhammad Yunus, the Bangladesh Government’s adviser, to integrate the northeast with an economic plan involving his country and Nepal. It is also seen as a message to a retired Bangladesh Army officer, who said Dhaka should occupy the northeast if India attacks Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Assam police launched a drive to detect Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the State. More than 150 people were reportedly picked up from Guwahati and adjoining areas.

The police did not provide any data, but a senior officer said the documents of the people detained at a police reserve in Guwahati were being examined.

The drive followed a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the States and the Union Territories to identify, detain, and deport illegal immigrants after verifying their documents. A 30-day deadline was set for them.