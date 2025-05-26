Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India, offers travelers numerous opportunities for quick and refreshing escapes.

Within a short drive or ferry ride, visitors can experience a rich blend of nature, wildlife, culture, and adventure.

Whether you seek a peaceful retreat or an exciting wildlife safari, here are some top destinations near Guwahati perfect for your weekend plans.

Shillong: The Scotland of the East

Just about 100 kilometers from Guwahati lies Shillong, often called the “Scotland of the East” due to its rolling hills, cool climate, and lush pine forests. This hill station is popular for its scenic waterfalls like Elephant Falls, panoramic viewpoints such as Shillong Peak, and the vibrant Police Bazaar where local markets and eateries create a bustling atmosphere. Shillong also offers visitors a chance to explore Khasi tribal culture through its festivals, crafts, and cuisine.

Kaziranga National Park: A Wildlife Haven

Around 220 kilometers from the city, Kaziranga National Park stands as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for protecting the Indian one-horned rhinoceros. Wildlife enthusiasts flock here to enjoy jeep and elephant safaris, spotting not only rhinos but also elephants, wild water buffalo, and a variety of birds. Kaziranga’s rich biodiversity makes it an essential stop for nature lovers.

Majuli Island: Cultural and Scenic Paradise

Majuli, the world’s largest river island on the Brahmaputra, offers a unique experience blending serene natural beauty with Assamese culture. Visitors can explore ancient satras (monasteries), witness traditional dance and music, and enjoy the tranquil rural life on the island.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Umananda Island

For shorter trips, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is a convenient alternative to Kaziranga, located just 50 kilometers from Guwahati. Known for its dense population of rhinos and vibrant birdlife, it offers an intimate wildlife experience. Meanwhile, Umananda Island, situated in the Brahmaputra River near Guwahati, provides a peaceful spot with the famous Umananda Temple and the chance to spot rare Golden Langurs.

Nongkhnum Island: An Offbeat Adventure

Near Shillong, Nongkhnum Island offers sandy beaches and waterfalls, perfect for picnics, swimming, and trekking. This hidden gem is ideal for travelers seeking a quiet nature escape.

With such diverse options nearby, Guwahati residents and visitors alike can easily plan memorable weekend trips that combine relaxation, adventure, and cultural discovery.