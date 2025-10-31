Bajali: Fans and cultural enthusiasts across Assam have called for October 31 to be officially declared “Assamese Film Day” in memory of the late music legend Zubeen Garg.

The demand coincides with the release of Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen Garg’s much-awaited film, which hit theatres across the state and several parts of the country. Admirers say the date carries deep emotional significance, not just as a film release, but as a celebration of Zubeen’s lifelong dedication to Assamese cinema, music, and culture.

Widely regarded as the heartbeat of Assamese music, Zubeen Garg devoted his life to promoting regional films and uplifting local talent. From lending his voice to hundreds of Assamese songs to contributing as an actor, director, and composer, he played a vital role in shaping the modern Assamese film industry.

Cultural voices believe that declaring October 31 as “Assamese Film Day” would be a fitting tribute to his unparalleled legacy and a way to inspire future generations to cherish and promote Assamese art and cinema.

“Zubeen was not just a singer; he was the soul of our film industry. Honouring him on this day would honour Assamese identity itself,” said a fan outside a packed cinema hall in Pathsala, a town known as Natya Nagari.

As theatres continue to echo with the emotions and melodies of Roi Roi Binale, the call for officially recognising October 31 grows stronger, a day for Assam to celebrate not just a film, but the enduring spirit of Zubeen Garg himself.