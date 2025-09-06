Guwahati: Residents and animal welfare groups raised concerns on Thursday after spotting a camel in Kadong, a locality in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The unexpected sighting of the desert animal in Assam’s floodplains sparked suspicion and led to urgent appeals for police intervention.

In a widely circulated social media appeal tagged to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Director General of Assam Police, concerned citizens wrote:

“A camel was seen yesterday at Kadong in Barpeta district. Who brought it here, and for what reason? We suspect it has been brought for slaughter. We urge Barpeta Police to rescue the camel and take strict action against those responsible.”

Animal Welfare NGO Reacts

Kangkana Manu Sarma, General Secretary of Generosity Assam, an NGO focused on wildlife protection, expressed serious concern.

“The incident is deeply disturbing. We urge the authorities to act swiftly. The camel is not only out of place in Assam’s ecology but is also vulnerable to cruelty,” she said on Friday.

Camels and Their Natural Habitat

India’s arid and semi-arid regions, particularly Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of Haryana, naturally support camels’ adaptation.

Their ability to tolerate extreme heat and survive with minimal water makes them ideal for desert environments. People often use camels for transport, agriculture, and cultural festivals in sandy terrains, conditions starkly different from Assam’s humid, flood-prone geography.

Commercial Transport Across India

Wildlife experts note that people sometimes transport camels to regions far from their natural habitats for commercial purposes, including religious functions, exhibitions, and processions. Nomadic groups such as the Banjara community occasionally bring camels into the Northeast. However, when camels fall ill or become unfit for long journeys, some owners abandon them—exposing the animals to neglect, abuse, or illegal trade.

Activists Demand Action

Animal rights activists have urged Barpeta authorities to investigate the camel’s origin, ensure its safe rehabilitation, and prevent illegal slaughter. They also argue that this case reflects broader animal welfare issues tied to the unregulated movement of non-native species—often brought into unsuitable environments, facing cruelty and poor care.

Veterinary Experts Warn of Health Risks

Veterinary specialists have cautioned that camels face serious health risks in Assam’s climate.

Wildlife observers point out that this case highlights a global pattern of animal displacement and trafficking. When removed from their native habitats, animals often face increased risk of cruelty and survival challenges.

Experts also recommend transferring rescued animals to proper sanctuaries. Facilities like the National Research Centre on Camel in Bikaner, Rajasthan, can provide camels with appropriate care and rehabilitation.