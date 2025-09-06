Dimapur: The Dimapur district administration has revised the guidelines for issuing and regulating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Nagaland’s Dimapur district.

The new guidelines will also apply to Chümoukedima and Niuland districts.

In a notification, Deputy Commissioner Tinojongshi Chang announced that the new framework categorizes ILPs under various sections. These include the floating population, transporters, labourers, private sector employees, teachers, priests and nuns, students, non-teaching staff, domestic helpers, traders, business partners, dependents of ILP holders, and both domestic and foreign tourists.

The administration will issue free 30-day permits at designated counters for the floating population, which includes shoppers, patients, and parents or relatives dropping off students.

Daily wage labourers and street vendors from nearby towns and villages will pay Rs 50 for a one-month permit or Rs 100 for a six-month permit.

Transporters, including drivers and handymen, will pay an entry tax of Rs 50 for nearby destinations and Rs 100 for longer routes.

The administration will issue ILPs valid for 165 days to agricultural labourers and other workers such as masons, artisans, plumbers, electricians, and construction workers. The permit will cost Rs 300, with renewal subject to justification and verification.

Employers can act as guarantors for up to 100 labourers. Beyond that limit, they must provide special justification.

Private sector employees, including those working in banks, LPG outlets, petroleum, industrial, and manufacturing units, will receive one-year permits at Rs 1,000. Renewals will cost Rs 500.

Teachers will receive ILPs valid for three years at Rs 1,500, with a renewal fee of Rs 1,000. Priests and nuns will also receive three-year permits at Rs 1,500, renewable at Rs 500.

Students will not be required to pay fees. Their ILPs will be valid for up to five years or until they complete their course.

Non-teaching staff, domestic helpers, and drivers must provide a guarantor from their employer. Their permits will cost Rs 1,000 per year, with renewals at Rs 500.

Domestic tourists will receive 30-day ILPs for Rs 200. Foreign tourists will pay Rs 500 for a 30-day permit, subject to valid Protected Area Permit (PAP) and visa requirements.

Traders will also receive 90-day ILPs for Rs 300, renewable at Rs 150. Alternatively, they can opt for a one-year permit at Rs 1,000, with renewals at Rs 500. A local guarantor is required in both cases.

Business partners can obtain three-year ILPs for Rs 5,000, renewable at Rs 3,000.

Dependents of ILP holders in the private sector, including spouses and children under 18, will pay half the applicable category rate. School-going children will be exempt from fees.