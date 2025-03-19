Guwahati: The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of a new brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex at the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) at Namrup in Assam‘s Dibrugarh district.

The project, designated Namrup-IV, will have an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT).

The approved project, with an estimated cost of Rs 10,601.40 crore, will be implemented through a Joint Venture (JV) with a 70:30 debt-equity ratio, adhering to the New Investment Policy, 2012.

The plant is expected to be commissioned within 48 months.

To facilitate the project, the Cabinet has also approved National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) to hold an 18% equity stake, with a relaxation of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) guidelines, and the formation of an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to supervise the construction and implementation of the Namrup-IV Fertilizer Plant.

The new facility aims to significantly increase domestic urea production, particularly in the North-Eastern region.

It is expected to meet the rising demand for urea fertilizers in Assam, as well as neighboring states like Bihar, West Bengal, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.