Guwahati: A special court in Assam has directed the framing of charges against Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Gaurav Upadhyay in connection with a six-year-old case involving allegations of child sexual abuse.

Authorities have invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the officer, who currently holds senior roles in the Assam government.

The case dates back to December 2019, when a 14-year-old girl accused Upadhyay of molestation. Police registered an FIR in January 2020, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) later investigated the matter.

The CID submitted a chargesheet naming Upadhyay, who at the time of the alleged incidents served as the Superintendent of Police in Karbi Anglong district.

According to the court’s order, two separate assaults reportedly took place. The first allegedly occurred at the official SP residence in Diphu, while the second reportedly took place in a hotel room where the survivor was staying with her mother and brother.

The court acknowledged that these acts happened during Upadhyay’s tenure as district police chief, which brought them under the purview of specific aggravating provisions of the POCSO Act, particularly Section 9, and made them punishable under Section 10.

The court further noted the survivor’s statement, which included accusations that the officer used physical force to kiss her and made inappropriate physical contact, including touching her private parts.

These details led the court to frame additional charges under Sections 354 and 354A of the IPC, which deal with assault or criminal force intended to outrage a woman’s modesty and sexual harassment.

“In light of the evidence and testimony, charges under Section 10 of the POCSO Act and Sections 354 and 354A of the IPC are hereby framed,” the special judge ruled.

Gaurav Upadhyay, a 2012-batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh, currently serves as Additional Secretary in the Assam Transport Department.

He also oversees major state-level projects, including the Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society and the Integrated River Basin Management initiative.

Upadhyay’s LinkedIn profile highlights his background in both policing and the private sector.

Before joining the civil services, he worked for nearly six years in multinational IT companies like IBM and Black Box Corporation.

His academic qualifications include a B.Tech in Information Technology and an MBA in IT and Marketing from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).

The case continues to draw attention as the court proceedings advance.