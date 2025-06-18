Digboi: The historic Congress Bhawan at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district, once a symbol of political legacy and the party’s stronghold in Assam’s oil town, has tragically become a source of income for a few, raising apprehension among a section of dedicated party workers under the Hapjan block.

It is alleged that certain vested leaders within the Congress itself facilitated or turned a blind eye to the alleged conversion of this political landmark into a commercial property, greatly reducing the space for party proceedings and activities.

‘The iconic building also allows for marriage parties and commercial programs has recently caused sensations during a party meeting held with the state observer’, informed a party leader of Digboi.

‘The landscape presents a worse view from outside with a hardware godown beside and other construction materials dumped within the premises’, said the leader, adding that the revenue generated out of the ugly affairs remains unaccounted.

‘Located close to a shopping mall in a along the busy road in front of a school, the premises reportedly has turned into a parking ground for various personal and commercial vehicles along with tent house materials portraying a vitiated atmosphere with adverse picturesque’, alleged a former office bearer of the congress party raising serious concerns about the dedication and attachment to Congress Bhawan -once a powerful and glittering hub of the congress leaders.

Allegedly, authorities have yet to undertake any tangible efforts to rejuvenate the idle heritage property, which they have grossly misused for economic activity instead.

Deeper concerns have emerged regarding the circumstances that led to this ugly transformation hurting the sentiments of the dedicated and senior party’ workers.

Possibly, the changing political dynamics in the state and region where the Congress has lost significant ground have contributed to reducing the relevance of maintaining such assets purely for party work.

On the other hand, if we believe the allegations, only a handful of individuals prioritized personal or group benefits over preserving the party’s historical and ideological space.

Managing the affairs of the historic Congress Bhawan with a monopoly of a few without proper maintenance of records and internal audit have beyond doubts raised pertinent questions on the activities of the Hapjan Block Congress committee led by its President Binod Khariya.