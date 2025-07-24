Haflong: The Dima Hasao District Congress Committee submitted a memorandum on Tuesday to the Assam Governor through the Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner, urging him to intervene and closely monitor the functioning of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

APCC General Secretary Nirmal Langthasa and Dima Hasao DCC President Haijarangbe Nriame signed the memorandum. They accused the NCHAC of operating in an undisciplined manner and alleged widespread financial irregularities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They claimed the district is facing an unprecedented financial crisis, with the Council accumulating over Rs 300 crores in self-inflicted liabilities over the past three years.

APCC noted that even BJP leaders and workers have acknowledged this crisis and protested, demanding urgent action.

The memorandum stated that the NCHAC failed to grant Administrative Approval and Financial Sanction for completed projects, which led to these financial liabilities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Since the state government has absorbed most normal-sector employees and now pays their salaries, NCHAC faces less financial pressure. We have also seen a steady increase in the Council’s revenue.

Despite this, the Council has incurred over Rs 300 crores in liabilities, which raises serious concerns and calls for investigation.

The NCHAC has also failed to pay gratuity to retired employees for years, even though the employees had deposited that money to secure their future after retirement,” the memorandum added.

Dima Hasao DCC member Bapojit Langthasa accused the NCHAC of lacking transparency and misusing large sums meant for development schemes.

Speaking to this correspondent on Thursday, APCC GS Nirmal Langthasa said the local economy depends entirely on the financial stability of the NCHAC.

He further added that the ongoing financial crisis has severely damaged the district’s economy and the well-being of its people.

He also pointed out that even though the state government increased the Annual Plan allocation, and the Council’s revenue receipts have risen, the financial crisis persists.

Langthasa blamed the situation on the Council’s financial mismanagement.