Guwahati: Former Congress MP Kirip Chaliha has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of instigating the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, former MP Chaliha directly blamed the Assam CM for the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

“The ethnic clashes in Manipur, which are being portrayed as a conflict between Hindus and Christians, were instigated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. As the convener of NEDA, he incited ex-CM N Biren Singh,” Chaliha alleged.

Chaliha also addressed recent remarks made by the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, Mohammed Yunus, in Beijing, expressing concern over India’s position in contemporary world politics.

“The people of the Northeast should be vigilant. The Indian External Affairs Ministry needs to be more active in this regard. We have no confidence in the current External Affairs Minister,” he stated.

He further claimed that there is an international conspiracy against the Northeast, particularly concerning the “chicken neck” region.

“People like our Chief Minister has not realized the severity of this conspiracy. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is making stupid remarks to divert attention from this context.”

Chaliha further criticized Sarma’s alleged compassion for Hindus in Bangladesh, suggesting, “If the Chief Minister has such compassion for Hindus, then he should take them and form another country or state.”

He added that Sarma is aware of the consequences should he lose power, stating, “Himanta Biswa Sarma now faces either power or jail.”

The former MP also expressed concern over the deteriorating state of the country’s economy.