How climate change is making mosquito seasons longer in Guwahati

Guwahati, nestled by the Brahmaputra River and lush greenery, has always been close to nature, but in recent years, the city’s changing weather has increasingly impacted daily life, particularly with the mosquito season.

What used to last only a few months now seems to go on for almost the whole year, leaving people worried and frustrated.

Like other parts of the world, Guwahati is feeling the impact of climate change. Rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall are creating perfect conditions for mosquitoes to grow.

Warmer weather helps them survive in colder months, and heavy rains leave behind stagnant water, which is ideal for mosquito breeding. Guwahati’s humid climate and green surroundings make it a perfect spot for this growing problem.

This is more than just a small inconvenience. The longer mosquito season has increased the risk of diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, which can be very serious. Health officials have noticed more cases even outside the usual rainy season. People are now using mosquito repellents, coils, and nets much more than before to stay safe.

Simple joys, like spending evenings outside, have become less enjoyable. Many residents now keep their windows shut and avoid sitting in their gardens or balconies for long.

Even small businesses, like tea stalls and street food vendors, are affected because customers prefer staying indoors to avoid mosquito bites.

Experts warn that if steps aren’t taken to tackle climate change, this extended mosquito season might become a permanent issue. Guwahati is slowly adjusting to these changes, but it’s clear that the city’s weather and lifestyle are shifting in ways that are hard to ignore.