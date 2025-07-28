Guwahati: Proscribed insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA (I)) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday accused the Indian Army of launching a drone attack on their camps in Myanmar on July 13, 2025, using Polish-made WARMATE loitering munitions equipped with “controversial Thermobaric Bombs (Vacuum Bombs).”

A joint statement issued by ULFA (I) and PLA, claimed that high-end drones were used in the attack, and from the recovered debris, they identified several WARMATE combat unmanned aerial vehicles (CUAVs) manufactured by WB Electronics SA (WB Group) of Poland.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The groups specifically alleged that these drones were armed with thermobaric weapons, which, by detonating in the air, caused significant blazes in their camps.

According to the ULFA (I) and PLA, the operational range of a WARMATE is 30km, and each unit is estimated to cost around thirty-thousand US dollars. They highlighted that current WARMATE operators include Georgia, India, Libya, Poland, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates, with Japan and South Korea reportedly testing and ordering the system.

The statement claimed that India is the only plausible operator among these countries to have carried out such an attack, given that the PLA and ULFA (I) are considered “archenemies” of India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They further suggested the possible use of other unmanned aerial vehicles, such as SkyStriker suicide drones, a product of Alpha Design (a joint venture with Elbit Systems of Israel), and other unidentified models.

Local reports cited in the statement indicated that the UAVs were launched from Wangti and an area between Nampong and Joyrampur.

The groups claimed to have recovered five Type 3 WARMATE wreckages from their camps, bearing serial numbers 22001930, 22002508, 22002549, 22007040, and 22007293.

They specifically pointed out that these serial numbers correspond to the year 2022, the same year India reportedly received WARMATEs from WB Electronics SA.

The two outfits further alleged that India previously used WARMATEs from the same batch against Pakistan during “Operation Sindoor.”

Despite their detailed allegations and the presentation of serial numbers, the ULFA (I) and PLA stated that the Indian Army and the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland have denied involvement in the July 13 attack.

The ULFA (I) and PLA dismissed the denials from the Chief Ministers, labelling them as “puppets of India.”

The ULFA (I) and PLA asserted that the “wise people of WESEA Region” are aware of India’s alleged policy to keep the region divided along ethnic and religious lines, create and fund “pseudo revolutionaries,” hire foreign mercenaries, and manipulate leaders for its own interests.

They claimed India’s denial of the drone attack was part of this broader strategy, driven by a desire to control the “resourceful land” of the region rather than care for its people.

Earlier on July 14, ULFA (I) had claimed that three of its top leaders were killed, and several others injured in drone and missile strikes in Myanmar’s Sagaiang region.

The outfit claimed that Nayan Asom alias Nayan Medhi, the chairman of ULFA(I)’s “lower council”, was killed in the drone attack, and around 19 others were injured.