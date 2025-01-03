Guwahati: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to flag off three new train services from Guwahati Railway Station in Guwahati, Assam with the aim of improving rail connectivity within the state.

The new train services include the Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger Train and the Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express.

During his day-long visit to Assam, Vaishnaw will also inaugurate the Tetelia Road Over Bridge at Dispur to the public. Additionally, he will undertake a review of ongoing projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

In a bid to promote tourism in Northeast India, Indian Railways also launched the Bharat Gaurav Special train, which commenced its journey from Bhusawal on January 1, 2025.

The train (Train No. 00131) arrived in Guwahati, Assam on January 3, 2025, and will depart for its return journey on January 4, 2025.

The Bharat Gaurav Special train aims to offer a unique travel experience, celebrating the cultural diversity and heritage of India, a statement read.

During its journey, the train will pass through Vidisha, Manikpur, Barauni, Katihar, New Jalpaiguri, and New Bongaigaon.

In addition to the Bharat Gaurav Special train, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has also revised the timings of several special trains for better convenience of passengers.

Silchar – Naharlagun Express: Revised timings will be effective from January 6, 2025, with the train departing from Silchar at 13:10 hours and reaching Naharlagun at 08:40 hours the next day.

Agartala – Guwahati Special: Revised timings will be effective from January 2, 2025, with the train departing from Agartala at 19:00 hours and reaching Guwahati at 08:45 hours the next day.