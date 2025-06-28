Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his visit to Kamakhya Temple on Saturday, announced two ropeway projects aimed at improving access to the temple.

The proposed ropeways will connect Kamakhya railway station and Sonaram field to the hilltop temple.

Sarma stated that work on both projects is underway, and tenders have already been floated. “A ropeway will be constructed from Kamakhya station to Kamakhya temple and another from Sonaram field. A feasibility study for several other ropeways is also in progress,” he said.

The ropeways are expected to reduce travel time for devotees and tourists visiting the temple, while also improving accessibility. Officials expect the projects to help boost religious tourism in the state.

The Chief Minister offered prayers at the temple two days after the conclusion of the Ambubachi Mela. “Ambubachi Festival ended two days ago, but I could not come earlier due to the large number of devotees. I got the opportunity for darshan today,” Sarma said. He visited the temple with his family.

He also thanked the Temple Management Committee and the Tourism Department for organising the annual festival. “I thank the Temple Management Committee, Tourism Department, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass and others for organising the Ambubachi Festival,” he added.

The Ambubachi Mela, which began on June 22 and concluded on June 26, is one of the major religious events in Assam. It marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya. The temple doors were closed on June 22 following the Ambubachi Prabritti rituals and reopened on June 26.

The Kamakhya Temple, located atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, is considered one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Peethas. It is also known as a centre for Tantric practices.

Alongside the Ambubachi Mela, other pujas observed at the temple include Durga Puja, Madandeul, Manasa Puja, Pohan Biya, and Vasanti Puja.