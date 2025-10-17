Guwahati: Shocking details have emerged about Tezpur University (TU)’s controversial Vice Chancellor (VC), Shambhu Nath Singh, who is accused of involvement in massive corruption and irregularities.

VC Shambhu Nath Singh, who has been staying away from the university campus following students’ protests seeking his ouster, has travelled to multiple cities a total of 51 times in two years and five months.

This staggering data has raised eyebrows across the academic community.

Exclusive records seen by Northeast Now show Tezpur University VC Singh was absent from campus for an shocking 388 days—nearly 13 months—over 51 official visits between April 2023 and September 2025.

This means the VC averaged nearly 16 days away per month. His longest recorded trip stretched for 22 days. The frequent trips were primarily to Delhi, with others to Jaipur and Guwahati.

Students as well faculty members of TU argue that this prolonged absenteeism has led to administrative paralysis and a critical communication failure, directly attributing the institution’s current dysfunction to the VC’s neglect.

The student discontent reached a boiling point on October 8, when hundreds of students launched fresh protests after learning the VC had been absent for the third consecutive week.

Students of the university accuse VC Singh of neglecting both academic and administrative responsibilities.

Amid the crisis, the university’s interim administration saw a shake-up: Acting Registrar Pritam Dev was relieved of his duties on October 16 after submitting his resignation, which was accepted by Acting VC Raja Rafiqul Haque.

The sheer scale of the VC’s time away from campus continues to raise eyebrows, fueling the ongoing demands for immediate accountability and a permanent leadership change.