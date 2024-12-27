NF Railway partners with IRCON for electrification maintenance in Northeast

Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has signed an important agreement with IRCON International Limited to maintain its electrification infrastructure, such as Overhead Equipment (OHE) and Power Supply Installation (PSI).

This is the first initiative of its kind by Indian Railways to improve the efficiency and reliability of electric traction systems.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR, and HM Gupta, Chief Managing Director of IRCON.

The partnership focuses on electrification work in the Lumding and Tinsukia divisions, where most sections are already electrified.

The remaining 425 Route Kilometers (RKM) are expected to be completed by June 2025.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, stated that the rapid progress in electrification has increased the need for skilled workers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To address this, NFR has partnered with IRCON under a two-year contract.

This agreement allows NFR to use IRCON’s expertise and advanced technology to maintain electrification systems efficiently.

The partnership aims to ensure uninterrupted train operations and support the sustainable growth of the railway network in the region.

IRCON will handle regular maintenance and provide technical support to keep the infrastructure strong and reliable, helping Indian Railways achieve its goal of sustainable and efficient operations.