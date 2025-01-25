Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report revealing a loss of 86.66 square kilometres in Assam’s forest cover between 2021 and 2023, as per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023.

The NGT, in an order dated January 22, expressed concern over the significant decline, especially within recorded forest areas. Additionally, the report highlighted a loss of 1,699 square kilometres in canopy density, indicating a broader decline in forest quality across the state.

The NGT raised concerns that the reductions might point to violations of the Forest Conservation Act and the Environment (Protection) Act. It has summoned the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as well as the principal chief conservators of forests from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Mizoram, to appear in the case.

Detailed responses from these officials have been requested, with further proceedings scheduled for January 29.

The ISFR also reported substantial forest cover reductions in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, with losses of 1,084 square kilometres and 987 square kilometres, respectively. The findings highlight severe environmental challenges in the northeastern region.

In addition to deforestation, the ISFR raised concerns over the environmental impact of large-scale conversion of natural forests into monoculture rubber plantations in Tripura, which has disrupted local ecosystems and threatened biodiversity.

In response to these concerns, Assam Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi urged the central government to take immediate action to protect Assam’s ecosystems and local livelihoods.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on January 2, emphasized the state’s efforts to reclaim around 9,000 hectares of encroached land, which has been restored to the forest department. The ISFR linked the shrinking forest resources to human activities such as encroachments, infrastructure development, and deforestation, calling for urgent measures to address the ecological imbalance.