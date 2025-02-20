Guwahati: Oil India Limited (OIL) has announced the discovery of hydrocarbons in the Kobu Chapori area in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

OIL Chairman cum Managing Director, Ranit Rath, stated on Wednesday that extensive surveys and studies confirmed the presence of crude oil in the area, located under the Jonai area.

Hydrocarbons, organic compounds composed of hydrogen and carbon, are the primary components of crude oil, natural gas, and coal.

These highly combustible substances are a major global energy source, used to produce fuels like gasoline, jet fuel, propane, kerosene, and diesel.

Kobu Chapori, a river island in Dhemaji district, is an ecologically significant area, connecting the Poba Reserve Forest and the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

The island’s unique ecosystem and its role as a crucial wildlife corridor, particularly for elephants, make it a sensitive area.

Its changing hydro-geo-morphological conditions and their impact on human security add to the complexity. Any development in Kobu Chapori will require careful consideration of the island’s carrying capacity.