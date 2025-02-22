Guwahati is abuzz with activity as it prepares to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Advantage Assam programme. The city is undergoing a visible transformation, with efforts focused on beautification projects such as painting footpaths, roads, and dividers, and the widespread installation of hoardings featuring the Prime Minister.

This flurry of activity has ignited a debate about priorities and resource allocation. Residents are questioning whether the attention and resources dedicated to this short visit are justified, given the persistent challenges they face daily. Many feel that the sudden focus on aesthetics highlights a disparity in service provision, where improvements seem to be triggered by VIP visits rather than the ongoing needs of the community.

The central question is whether ordinary citizens, who diligently pay taxes, deserve the same level of attention and infrastructure maintenance throughout the year. The Prime Minister’s presence will be fleeting, yet the state government, elected to serve the people, appears singularly focused on impressing a single individual. This raises concerns about the responsiveness of the government to the needs of its constituents. Citizens often endure poorly maintained roads, crumbling infrastructure, and a lack of basic amenities. The contrast between their daily experiences and the preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit fuels skepticism about the true nature of local governance.

Critics argue that if true democracy prevailed, the ongoing beautification efforts would be a regular practice, not a special occasion undertaking. They point to the frequent claims of funding shortages and bureaucratic inertia when citizens request essential services. However, the rapid mobilization of resources for a brief visit suggests that these obstacles are not insurmountable. This disparity creates the impression that certain individuals are valued more than the collective public that elected them, a notion that contradicts the principles of democracy.

The extensive display of hoardings featuring the Prime Minister also raises eyebrows. Some argue that this practice borders on hero-worship and diverts valuable resources that could be better used for community development. They suggest that the Prime Minister should discourage such displays and advocate for a more equitable allocation of resources, prioritizing the needs of the people over symbolic gestures.

Ultimately, the current situation underscores the need for greater accountability and a more consistent commitment to serving the public, ensuring that all citizens benefit from good governance, not just those who happen to be present during high-profile visits.