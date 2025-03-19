Guwahati: A prisoner convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act escaped from Kokrajhar District Jail in Assam on March 16.

The inmate, Hazrat Ali, hails from No. 1 Daukhanagar in Chirang district and has been serving a life sentence for his crimes.

Ali escaped during a cleaning operation inside the jail colony when he took advantage of a security lapse to break free from custody.

The authorities suspended Kokrajhar District Jail Superintendent Rabiram Intik pending an inquiry.

The government is conducting a full-scale investigation into the circumstances that allowed the security failure and facilitated the escape.

Authorities are making active efforts to re-arrest Hazrat Ali, with police and security forces deploying personnel to track down the fugitive.

Officials are calling for tighter security measures to protect the public and preserve the integrity of the justice system.