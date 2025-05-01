Kokrajhar: Tension is brewing at the Bashbari in the Parbatjhora area in western Assam’s Kokrajhar district following the reported transfer of 3,400 bighas of land to the Adani Group for the construction of a thermal power plant.

Residents of Paglijhora village held a protest meeting on Thursday, vehemently opposing the move, claiming that the land in question has been occupied by tribal communities for centuries.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Leading the protest was Daorao Dekrab Narzary, the executive president of Boroland Jan-Jati Suraksha Manch, who strongly condemned the decision to allegedly hand over land within the Sixth Schedule area to “foreigner Adani.”

Narzary asserted that the tribal people would continue their agitation if their ancestral land is transferred to private entities.

Expressing deep concern over potential environmental impact, Narzary questioned the rationale behind allowing the Adani Group to “destroy forests with millions of trees” for the project.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He drew a stark contrast with the eviction of tribal communities for residing in forest areas.

Furthermore, the executive president issued a stern warning against any civilians, political parties, and agencies involved in facilitating the land transfer to the Adani Group, signaling a potential escalation of the conflict if their demands are not met.

The protest underscores the sensitive issue of land rights and development projects in the Sixth Schedule areas, which are constitutionally protected to safeguard the interests of tribal communities.

The administration has yet to issue an official statement regarding the land transfer and the concerns raised by the protesting residents.