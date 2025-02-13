STF Assam arrests key Ansarullah Bangla Team operative

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police apprehended a key operative of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen.

The arrested individual, Abu Salam Ali, was apprehended in Chennai on February 12, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, Ali was actively involved in conspiring to strengthen extremist factions and undermine national security.

He was in close coordination with other operatives, including Nur Islam Mandal and Shahinur Islam.

The arrest was made possible through a meticulously planned operation, guided by intelligence inputs and technical support.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The STF Assam collaborated with the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Police to execute the operation.

He has been arrested in connection with STF PS Case No. 21/2024 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and other relevant laws.