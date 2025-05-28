Top peaceful places to visit in Guwahati for relaxation and calm

Guwahati, the bustling gateway to Northeast India, may be known for its vibrant markets and lively streets, but the city also offers several serene spots perfect for those seeking peace and quiet away from the daily hustle.

Umananda Island

Umananda Island is a calm and quiet place in the middle of the Brahmaputra River. You can reach it by a short ferry ride. The island has an old temple called Umananda Temple and is surrounded by green trees. The slow river and peaceful surroundings make it a great place to meditate or just relax. Early mornings here are very calm, with soft sunlight and fewer people.

Basistha Ashram

Basistha Ashram is a peaceful place on the edge of the city. It is surrounded by forests and hills. The ashram is dedicated to sage Basistha and is a nice spot to get away from noise and stress. You can enjoy the flowing streams and old temple buildings while finding peace and calm.

Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary

Deepor Beel is a quiet wetland area just a short drive from Guwahati. It is famous for many types of birds and calm water. Nature lovers and bird watchers will enjoy peaceful walks here. The quiet paths and wildlife make it a nice break from city noise.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

Pobitora, not far from Guwahati, is known for the Indian one-horned rhinoceros. It is a calm place filled with green forests and animals. Visitors can take quiet jeep safaris or just relax in the peaceful environment.

If you want to escape the busy city for a while, these peaceful places in and near Guwahati are perfect to relax, refresh, and enjoy nature.