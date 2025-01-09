Guwahati: A significant step forward has been taken in the development of the Assamese Department at Viswa Bharati in Shantiniketan.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given its approval to the university’s proposal to establish a full-fledged department of higher education focusing on Assamese studies.

The UGC has sanctioned four out of the six proposed posts, including three assistant professors, and one associate professor. This decision was communicated to the Viswa Bharati Registrar via email today.

In March of last year, the Visva Bharati authorities submitted a proposal to the UGC for the establishment of a full-fledged Assamese department, seeking the creation of six teaching and six non-teaching positions.

The Assamese Department, which began with a single professor in 1979, will celebrate its golden jubilee in four years. This UGC approval is expected to usher in a new era for the department.

The next step in this process will be to secure final approval from the Finance Ministry.

This development is a major boost for the Assamese Department at Viswa Bharati, paving the way for expanded research, teaching, and cultural activities related to the Assamese language and literature.