Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Design and Development of Intelligent Reflecting Surface for Ubiquitous Connectivity among IoT Enable Devices.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Candidates with M.Tech. / M.E. in RF and Microwave or Communication Engineering or related disciplines.

Or

M.Sc. with valid GATE/NET qualification.

Or

GATE-qualified candidates with a B.Tech. / B.E. in Electronics and Communication Engineering or related disciplines.

Age Limit : 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 37000.00 /- pm and accommodation will be as per Institute norms. The selected candidates are eligible for the PhD degree at NIT Meghalaya, as per the Institute rules. However, he/she needs to apply for a PhD position when the advertisement opens.

How to apply :

Applicants may send a soft PDF copy of the duly fille-up application form, age proof certificates, 10th , 12th , and highest qualification-degree certificates, and mark sheets (in a merged format single PDF) via email to Dr. Abhishek Sarkhel [email protected] and cc to Dr. Satyendra Singh Yadav [email protected] . Please enclose a brief resume/ curriculum vitae/ bio-data along with application form. The email’s subject should be “Application for JRF Position for Accelerated Research on 6G Ecosystem TTDF/6G/89”.

Last date to apply is 14/07/2025

Shortlisted candidate will have to attend an interview (ONLINE/OFFLINE).

The shortlisted candidate will get information for the interview/examination.

Mere possession of the minimum qualification does not guarantee an invitation to the interview. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the merit and need of the project. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited to appear in the interview, and no other communication will be entertained. The authority reserves the right to accept or reject any or all applications without assigning ang reason thereof.

The short-listed candidates for interviews will get information only through emails. Candidates won’t get TA/ DA for attending the interview and/ or joining the position.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here