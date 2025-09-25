Guwahati: The investigation into the mysterious death of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg has taken a significant turn, as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) expands its probe by conducting multiple raids across Guwahati and detaining several individuals connected to the case.

On Thursday, CID officials raided and sealed the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Geetanagar, recovering a trove of digital evidence, including seven mobile phones, two laptops, nine hard drives, several pen drives, a CPU, and official documents.

Following the seizure, authorities sealed the property, and Mahanta’s whereabouts remain unknown.

In a related operation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), along with CID personnel, conducted a seven-hour-long raid at the residence of Shekharjyoti, seizing a similar cache of digital storage devices and paperwork. Officials later confirmed that they had taken Shekharjyoti into custody for questioning.

Sources suggest that these raids are directly linked to the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s sudden death in Singapore on 19 September 2025, at the age of 52.

The beloved singer’s passing, under unexplained circumstances, has left Assam in mourning, and authorities have vowed to uncover the truth.

One of the most significant developments involves Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s long-time manager. CID officials suspect Sharma holds critical information that could help unravel the mystery.

Just three days after the singer’s death, Sharma’s family abruptly vacated their flat at Orchid Hillview Apartments in Dhirenpara, raising eyebrows across the locality.

Neighbours described the departure as sudden and suspicious, prompting CID officers to raid Flat 3A, where the family had lived since 2019.

Under magistrate supervision, the team spent several hours searching for financial and circumstantial evidence.

Although authorities have not confirmed any seizures, the family’s unexplained disappearance has intensified public speculation.

As part of the same operation, tensions erupted in Dhirenpara when police conducted a raid at Sharma’s residence. Protesters clashed with security forces, throwing stones at officers.

In response, police used lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Authorities detained six individuals, including Victor Das and Ajay Phukan, for allegedly assaulting officers during the raid.

Meanwhile, Chief Investigating Officer Roji Kalita is expected to brief Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at 8:30 pm about the recent developments.

Sources suggest the Chief Minister may release key details of the ongoing investigation to the public after the meeting.

With the probe intensifying, the CID’s actions indicate a broader network of individuals under scrutiny.

The coordinated raids, detentions, and the flight of Siddharth Sharma’s family have raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise.

Cremated with full state honours on 23 September, Zubeen Garg’s legacy continues to echo through the hearts of millions.

As Assam grieves, public pressure mounts for answers, and for justice, for the artist affectionately known as Zubeen Da.